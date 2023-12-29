The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) signed a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement with the Centre and the Assam government on Friday, December 29. On the occasion, ULFA Secretary Anup Chetia said We're highly satisfied, special thanks to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. We hope the agreement that has been signed gets implemented as soon as possible." The peace accord was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi. ULFA Faction Inks Tripartite Memorandum of Settlement Pact With Centre and Assam Government Today (Watch Video).

ULFA Secretary Anup Chetia on Signing Peace Pact

#WATCH | On United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) signing a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement with the Centre and the Assam government, Anup Chetia, Secretary ULFA says, " We're highly satisfied, special thanks to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa… pic.twitter.com/2LvqhlH7Fy — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

