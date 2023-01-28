Senior journalist Sreenivasan Jain resigned from NDTV on Saturday ending a three-decade association with the national news channel. He announced this news on Twitter and wrote that though this decision was not easy but it is what it is. Jain was the anchor of the channel’s programmes Reality Check and Truth vs Hype. NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy Announce to Sell Most of Their Shares to Adani Group.

Sreenivasan Jain Quits NDTV:

Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later. — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) January 28, 2023

