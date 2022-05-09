Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned according to local media reports, as pressure mounts on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

See Tweet:

