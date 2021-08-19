The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked dearness allowance of state government employees to 28 percent. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UP government employees get salary and allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission.

State government has increased the dearness allowance of govt employees to 28% (as per the Centre's mandate) with the effect from July 2021. Government will enhanced honorarium to Anganwadi Workers/Anganwadi Helpers (AWWs/AWHs): CM @myogiadityanath in State Assembly — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 19, 2021

