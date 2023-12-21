In a horrifying incident that unfolded in Chandigarh, a woman rammed her scooter into a house in Sector 38 after being chased by canines. The woman's daughter was riding as a passenger on the motorcycle when it crashed. The video has gone viral on social media. The 26-second video clip shows the stray dogs aggressively chasing the woman and her daughter. The rider in order to escape an attack by stray dogs rams the scotty into the cycles parked in front of the house leading to the their fall. The woman and her daughter appear to be unharmed as they both stand up after the accident. Stray Dog Menace in Odisha: Chased by Street Dogs, Woman Rams Scooty Into Car in Berhampur, CCTV Video of Horrifying Accident Goes Viral.

Woman, Daughter Rams Into House To Escape Dog Attack:

A mother and her daughter met with an accident when stray dogs attacked them; they rammed the scooty into a house. Visuals from Sector 38, Chandigarh. #Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/3BPvUhjPpW — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)