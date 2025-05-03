A 55-year-old grocery shop owner, Manohar Das, died suddenly while offering prayers at the Jhulelal Temple in Ajmer’s Asha Ganj area on April 29. CCTV footage released on May 2 shows Das collapsing during morning worship between 8:30 and 9:00 AM. A woman inside the temple witnessed the incident and raised an alarm. His wife and nephew rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors suspect a silent heart attack as the cause. Das, a resident of Chand Bawdi, was a familiar figure in the neighborhood, running a grocery shop outside his home for many years. His sudden passing has left the local community in shock. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Bulandshahr: Man Walking on Road Suddenly Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack in UP; Video Surfaces.

Ajmer Heart Attack Caught on Camera

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)