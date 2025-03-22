A shocking incident from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has been caught on camera, showing a man walking on the road suddenly collapsing. Reports suggest he suffered a fatal heart attack. The viral video shows him appearing completely normal just seconds before the tragedy. Locals rushed to help, but he was declared dead. The incident has sparked concerns over rising cases of sudden cardiac arrests, with experts urging regular health check-ups. Sudden Death at Imagica: Class 8 Student From Collapses During School Picnic at Theme Park, Dies of Heart Attack; MNS Calls for Probe.

Sudden Death in Bulandshahr (Disturbing Visuals)

⚠️ Trigger Warning : Sensitive Visual⚠️ जिंदगी–मौत का कुछ नहीं पता। इस Video को देखिए। 20 सेकेंड पहले तक जो इंसान एकदम फिट दिखाई दे रहा है, वो अचानक से मर जाता है। 📍बुलंदशहर, यूपी pic.twitter.com/9jiDgbC2ay — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 22, 2025

