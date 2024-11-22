In a significant success for anti-Naxal operations, District Reserve Guards (DRG) eliminated 10 Naxals during a fierce encounter in Sukma. Following the operation, the jawans were seen celebrating their victory, marking a major step in countering insurgency in the region. The encounter took place in a densely forested area known for heavy Naxal activity. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the DRG launched the operation, which led to a gunfight with armed Naxals. Sukma Encounter: Fierce Gun Battle Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh, Exchange of Fire Continues Since Morning.

DRG Jawans Dance in Celebration After 10 Naxals Killed in Gunfight

#WATCH | DRG (District Reserve Guards) Jawans celebrate after succeeding in eliminating 10 Naxals during an encounter in Sukma, Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/dS3oYtzvZl — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)