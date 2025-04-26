The Indian Railways has announced a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27. According to the details, there will be a mega block on the Western and Harbour lines, whereas no block has been announced for the Uran, Central, and Transharbour lines. On the Western line, there will be a full-day mega block, with multiple local train services cancelled. On the other hand, there will be a 4.30-hour mega block on the Harbour lines, Up and Down lines. The mega block will be from 11:10 AM to 4:40 PM between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Badra/Chunabhatti stations. Mumbai Local Train Mega Block: Several Trains Cancelled For Borivali-Kandivali Bridge Work, Check Date and Time.

Mega Block on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Mumbai

