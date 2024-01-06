A case has been registered against BJP MLA Sunil Kamble for slapping on-duty Police personnel in Pune, Maharashtra on Friday, January 5, 2024. The MLA has been booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at Bundgarden police station of Pune Police. In a video that surfaced online, Kamble was seen slapping the cop during an event at Sassoon Hospital in Pune. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was present on the stage at the event when the incident occurred. Sunil Kamble Slap Video Goes Viral: NCP Worker Accuses BJP MLA of Hitting Him at Pune Event Attended by Dy CM Ajit Pawar.

BJP MLA Sunil Kamble Slaps Cop in Pune

#WATCH | Maharashtra | BJP MLA Sunil Kamble was seen slapping a Police personnel during an event at Sassoon Hospital in Pune today. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was present on the stage at the event when the incident occurred. Visuals show Sunil Kamble leaving the stage after the… pic.twitter.com/gSXTRmINMr — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

