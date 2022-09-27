The Supreme Court has allowed the Election Commission of India to take a decision on which faction of the Shiv Sena is real and rejected a plea by the Uddhav Thackeray’s camp to stay proceedings in the matter. The Supreme Court was hearing the application of the Thackeray group to restrain the Election Commission from deciding on the claim of the Shinde-led group over the "real" Shiv Sena.

Check Tweet:

#BREAKING Supreme Court Constitution Bench refuses to stop the Election Commission of India from deciding the claim of Eknath Shinde group as the real #ShivSena. Dismisses the application for stay filed by #UddhavThackeray group after a day long hearing.#SupremeCourtOfIndia — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)