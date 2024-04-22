The Supreme Court on Monday, April 22, allowed the medical termination of pregnancy of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped. The apex court took note of the medical report submitted by the hospital. The hospital, in its report, opined medical termination of the minor girl's pregnancy and said that the continuation of the pregnancy would negatively impact the physical and mental well-being of the minor girl. Supreme Court Reserves Judgement on Petition Relating to Over 26 Week Pregnancy Termination.

SC Allows Medical Termination of Pregnancy

Supreme Court allows medical termination of pregnancy of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped. The Apex Court takes note of the medical report submitted by the hospital which opined medical termination of the minor and said that continuation of pregnancy would impact… pic.twitter.com/KnQKvvk6ll — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

