The Supreme Court on Friday granted to bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan. The Supreme Court directed that Siddique Kappan shall be produced before the trial court within three days and he shall be released on bail. Siddique Kappan was arrested by police in Uttar Pradesh while he was on his way to Hathras. He has been in jail for more around two years.

Journalist Siddique Kappan Granted Bail:

Supreme Court grants bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan who was booked by UP government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) pic.twitter.com/9sKmRjbmDL — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

