Supreme Court on Thursday observed that keeping a broken marriage alive is injustice to both parties and called it a ground for the dissolution of such marriages. In its observation, the apex court said, "A marital relationship which has only become more bitter and acrimonious over the years, does nothing but inflicts cruelty on both sides. A marriage which has broken down irretrievably, in our opinion spells cruelty to both the parties, as in such a relationship each party is treating the other with cruelty." It is therefore a ground for dissolution of marriage, the SC added. Allopathy Doctors and Ayurved Doctors Not Entitled To Equal Pay As They Do Not Perform Equal Work: Supreme Court.

Keeping 'Broken Marriage' Alive is Injustice:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)