The Supreme Court on Monday stayed all further proceedings against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in connection with an alleged 2018 rape case. Moreover, the SC also stayed the Delhi High Court's recent order to register FIR against Hussain in the rape case.

Check Tweet:

Supreme Court stays further proceedings before the trial case in connection with the criminal complaint filed against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in the alleged 2018 rape case. SC also stays the Delhi HC's recent order to register FIR against Hussain in the case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/S5S111Sr4a — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)