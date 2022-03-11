The Haryana Government announced that the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022 is going to be held from March 19 to April 4, after a gap of two years. Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that the theme state this year will be Jammu and Kashmir while the foreign partner will be Uzbekistan. Sanjeev Kaushal also said that he has instructed the officials to make sure that all the preparations for the fair are made on time. The Mela will be held from 12.30 PM to 9.30 PM on Weekdays and From 11.00 AM on Weekends due to COVID-19.

आगामी 19 मार्च से 4 अप्रैल तक आयोजित किए जाने वाले ‘35वां सूरजकुंड इंटरनेशनल क्राफ्ट्स मेला-2022’ के दौरान जम्मू कश्मीर थीम राज्य होगा तथा उज्बेकिस्तान फॉरेन पार्टनर होगा। मुख्य सचिव श्री संजीव कौशल ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिये हैं कि मेले की सभी तैयारियां समय पर सुनिश्चित करें। pic.twitter.com/QCvdtTaNvi — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) March 11, 2022

