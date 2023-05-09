According to the Centre, including live-in couples and gay couples within the purview of the Surrogacy Act would widen the potential for "misuse" of such facilities and make it more challenging to guarantee the best possible future for the surrogate kid. The conclusions of a parliamentary committee have been cited to support the choice to keep live-in couples and queer couples outside the purview and scope of both the Surrogacy Act, 2021, and the Assisted Reproductive Act, 2021, in an additional affidavit filed on behalf of the Union of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research. Law Says Surrogate Mother May Not Be Genetically Related to Child Born Through Surrogacy, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

Centre on Inclusion of Live-In and Same-Sex Couples in Surrogacy Act

Including Live-In & Same-Sex Couples Under Surrogacy Act Might Lead to Misuse: Centre to Supreme Court @awstika #SupremeCourt #SameSexMarriage https://t.co/Xhx1MEgYwi — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)