Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad grand wedding reception on March 16 which was attended by several political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Arvind Kejriwal and others. Pictures and videos of the guests have gone viral on social media. Swara Bhaskar had announced her wedding with Samajwadi party leader Fahad with a video on Twitter where she explained how the two fell for each other during a protest. Swara Bhasker Married Fahad Ahmad: Actress Shares More Pics From Her Court Wedding, Cheers for Special Marriage Act and is Prepping Ahead for 'Shehnaii-Wala Shaadi'.

See Pictures and Videos of Political Leaders Attending Swara Bhaskar’s Wedding Reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmibeat (@filmibeatofficial)

Delighted to attend the wedding reception of ⁦@ReallySwara⁩ & Fahad Ahmed in New Delhi this evening. Her father, Commodore Uday Bhasker, is one of India’s finest strategists & commentators on geopolitics. Wishing Swara & Fahad a long & blissful married life! pic.twitter.com/87FrhxWt1t — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 16, 2023

Sri Rahul Gandhi ji Attends Actress Swara Bhaskar's Wedding Ceremony today .#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/PwsD2nzJWy — S Rajasekar (@srspdkt) March 17, 2023

