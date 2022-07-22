Droupadi Murmu’s swearing-in ceremony as President of India will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament House in Delhi on July 25. To facilitate members to attend the ceremony, Rajya Sabha will meet at 2 PM that that instead of 11 AM, said Sasmit Patra of BJD. At 64, Murmu will be India's 15th president, taking over from Ram Nath Kovind.

