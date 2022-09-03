Tabarak Hussain on Saturday died at Army Hospital in Rajouri. Tabarak Hussain was captured by the Indian Army on August 21 while trying to enter Indian territory near LoC in Rajouri. Tabarak Hussain, during interogation said that he was sent to India to conduct a suicide attack. The fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK passed away at Army Hospital in Rajouri due to cardiac arrest. He was receiving treatment after bullet injuries in his leg and shoulder. Also Read | Captured Terrorist Confesses on Camera Pakistan Army Role in Terrorism, Says ‘Pak Colonel Sent Me to Attack’ (Watch Confession Video).

Tabarak Hussain, fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, who was captured by Army on Aug 21 at LOC in Naushera,Rajouri while trying to infiltrate LoC,died due to cardiac arrest today. He was being treated at Army Hospital in Rajouri&had bullet injuries in leg&shoulder: Army officials pic.twitter.com/pIvSItR2IZ — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

