The Taliban have captured Jalalabad, news agency AFP reported today quoting residents. After Jalalabad fell to the Taliban, Kabul is the only major city in Afghanistan under the government's control.

Taliban capture Jalalabad: residents; Kabul only major Afghan city in govt control, reports AFP#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Tz1iEsN3fU — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

