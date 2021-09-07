Taliban fire shots in the air to disperse dozens of people protesting in Kabul against Pakistan's involvement in Afghan affairs. Around 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy protesting what they said was meddling by Islamabad.

