A shocking video circulating on Instagram shows a Mahindra Bolero, allegedly bearing Andhra Pradesh Traffic Police livery, driving on the wrong side of a one-way road near the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border. Despite spotting oncoming vehicles, the Bolero continues against traffic until it collides head-on with a TNSTC bus. The bus, driving correctly in its lane, brakes late and hits the SUV, causing minor damage. The video suggests the bus driver may have braked intentionally late to teach the wrongdoer a lesson. The Bolero’s reckless maneuver highlights growing concerns about traffic rule violations—even by those meant to enforce them. The video of the incident has triggered online outrage, with viewers demanding accountability from law enforcement agencies. Hamirpur Accident: Speeding Motorcycle Runs Over Child’s Neck, Drags Him for Almost 20 Steps in Rath, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident in Tamil Nadu

