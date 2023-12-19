A bridge on the Thoothukudi-Madurai highway near Anthony Puram in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu collapsed on Tuesday, December 19, following heavy rainfall. Overnight historic rains and flooding paralysed life in the southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari on December 18. A massive rescue and relief operation is on with the help of defence forces to evacuate people from isolated homes in the districts, which have been cut off from the rest of Tamil Nadu. School Holiday in Tirunelveli: All Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on December 20 Due to Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Bridge Collapse

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | A bridge collapsed near Anthony Puram on the Thoothukudi-Madurai highway in Thoothukudi district. pic.twitter.com/H1W6MGmPTy — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

