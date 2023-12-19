A holiday has been announced in all schools and colleges of Tirunelveli district on December 20 amid heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, informed an official statement by Tirunelveli’s District Collector on Tuesday, December. “The exams that were to be held are also postponed”, the statement added. While still recovering from the devastation caused by Cyclone Michaung on December 4, Tamil Nadu faced yet another natural calamity. On December 17 and 18, intense rains pounded the southern districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari, resulting in severe flooding and a complete cessation of life. School Holiday in Tiruvallur: All Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed on November 30 Due To Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu.

School Holiday in Tirunelveli

Tamil Nadu | A holiday has been announced in all schools and colleges of Tirunelveli district tomorrow (20th December). The exams that were to be held are also postponed: District Collector, Tirunelveli — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

