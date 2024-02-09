A massive fire broke out at a jewellery box manufacturing factory in Coimbatore's Kovaipudur region in Tamil Nadu on Friday, February 9, 2024. One person was reportedly injured during the incident. Meanwhile, fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway. Tamil Nadu Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Electronics Warehouse in Puzhal, No Injuries or Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Fire

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: One person injured after a fire broke out at a jewellery box manufacturing factory in Coimbatore's Kovaipudur; fire tenders at the spot, efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/RGOtlqfRT6 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

