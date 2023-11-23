School holidays have been announced in five districts for Thursday, November 23, amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. As per the order of the District Collectors in five districts, the holiday has been announced in all the government and private schools in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted severe to extremely heavy rainfall in a few isolated areas in Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of State, Holiday Declared in All Schools in Chennai (Watch Video).

School Holiday Declared in Five Districts in Tamil Nadu Due to Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu | Due to heavy rain in the region, a holiday has been announced in all the government and private schools in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts today (23rd November), as per the order of the District Collectors of the five districts — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

