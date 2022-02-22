DMK has won 14 wards in the Vellore Corporation area in Tamil Nadu Urban Local Elections 2022. Ganga Nayak, a 49-year-old transgender, who contested on DMK has won the elections in ward 37 of Vellore Corporation. Meanwhile, AIADMK bagged 4 wards, PMK won at 4 wards, AMMK won 1 ward, and independent candidates won 3 wards. Counting of votes is underway for Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections 2022.

Check Tweet:

Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: DMK wins in 14 wards, AIADMK-4 wards, PMK- 4 wards, AMMK-1 ward & independent- 3 in Vellore Corporation area — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)