A video of Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav playing cricket is going viral on social media. The video was shared by Tej Pratap Yadav himself on Twitter. In the 20-second video clip, Yadav can be seen playing some beautiful cricketing strokes as he shows his skills with the bat on the ground. Sharing the video with his followers, the Bihar minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change said, "Cricket is not everything, not by any means, but it is a large part of who I am..." Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Claims He Experienced Miracle of Sai Baba, Found 'Bhabhoot' in Office After Watching TV Serial on Saint.

Cricket Is a Large Part of Who I Am, Says Tej Pratap Yadav

Cricket is not everything, not by any means, but it is a large part of who I am. ... pic.twitter.com/TrkXifkQYV — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 26, 2023

