RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav early on Tuesday, May 27, announced the birth of his second child. Tejashwi Yadav and his wife, Rajshree, have been blessed with a baby boy. Tejashwi Yadav shared the joyous news on social media with a photo of the newborn. "Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!" Tejashwi posted on Facebook. Tejashwi and Rajshree welcomed their first child, Katyayani, during Navratri in 2023. Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled From RJD: JDU, BJP Slam Lalu Yadav Over His Elder Son’s Expulsion, Raise Questions on Aishwarya Rai Episode.

Tejashwi Yadav, Wife Rajshree, Blessed With a Baby Boy

