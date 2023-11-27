Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has written to the Election Commission of India requesting them to reconsider the withdrawal of its permission given to the Telangana government to disburse the financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme on Monday, November 27. The Election Commission instructed the Telangana government on to halt the Rythu Bandhu scheme's Rabi installment of aid payments till the Model Code of Conduct takes effect. On November 25, the EC had given a ‘no objection’ to the payment being made within the MCC period, provided that the Telangana Government complied with specific guidelines. Assembly Elections 2023: EC Asks Telangana Government to Stop Disbursements of Financial Aid to Farmers Under Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

BRS Writes to Election Commission

