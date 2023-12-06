Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, December 6, congratulated party leader and Telangana's Chief Minister Designate, Revanth Reddy. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that under Revanth Reddy's leadership, the Congress government will fulfil all its Guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar in the state. Revanth Reddy To Be New CM of Telangana: State Congress Chief To Take Oath As Next Chief Minister on December 7.

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Telangana's CM Designate

Congratulations to Telangana’s CM Designate, @revanth_anumula. Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfill all its Guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar. pic.twitter.com/ExfUlqY8Ic — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2023

I Express My Gratitude for Trusting Me With the Responsibility

Cordially met honourable Congress President Shri @kharge ji and congratulated on the victory in the Telangana state. I express my gratitude for trusting me with the responsibility of the state. pic.twitter.com/k8X3jhoK7n — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 6, 2023

