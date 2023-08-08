A fire broke out in a school in Jawahar Nagar of Mulugu district of Telangana due to short circuit. According to reports, few books and bags of students burnt in the incident which took place on Monday night at around 1 am. One fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire, no casualties were reported, said Nagesh, leading fireman, Mulugu Fire station. Delhi AIIMS Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Endoscopy Room at AIIMS, People Evacuated.

Massive Blaze Erupts at School in Telangana

Telangana | A fire broke out in a school in Jawahar Nagar of Mulugu district due to a short circuit. A few books and bags of students burnt. The incident took place last night around 1 am. One fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties reported: Nagesh,… — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)