Telangana Free Bus Effect: Women Engage in Ugly Fight, Pull Each Others Hair Over Seat on TSRTC Bus in Mudhole, Video Goes Viral

A video of women brawling on a bus in Telangana has surfaced on social media. The women were apparently fighting for a seat on the bus. The bus conductor attempted to stop the fight but was unsuccessful.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 12, 2024 08:27 PM IST

A video of women brawling on a bus in Telangana has surfaced on social media. The women were apparently fighting for a seat on the bus. The bus conductor attempted to stop the fight but was unsuccessful. The brawl occurred in Nirmal's Mudhole. The video shows some women grabbing each other’s hair as they fight for a seat on the TSRTC bus. The bus conductor tried to calm the situation and separate the women. However, his efforts were futile as the women kept arguing. Telangana Free Bus Effect: Women Fight in RTC Bus Coming From Zaheerabad to Sangareddy (Watch Video).

Telangana Free Bus Effect

Telangana Free Bus Effect

