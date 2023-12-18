The Telangana High Court recently said that an apprentice can be considered a workman while awarding compensation to the family of the deceased who did an apprenticeship at APCPDCL. The court also stated that an apprentice can be treated as a workman under the Workmen's Compensation Act while saying that the employer is liable to pay compensation in case of untoward events. Justice MG Priyadarshini observed while passing an order in a Civil Miscellaneous Appeal filed by the opposite party/employer contending that the Commissioner for Workmen's Compensation was wrong in granting compensation to the deceased/applicant's family. The employer stated that the deceased man was only an apprentice/trainee and not a workman in the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL). Telangana High Court Passes Interim Order, Allows Women Belonging to Akbari Sect of Shia Muslims To Hold Prayer Gatherings in Darulshifa Ibadat Khana.

HC on Apprenticeship

Apprentice Can Be Considered As Workman: Telangana High Court Awards Compensation To Family Of Deceased Doing Apprenticeship At APCPDCLhttps://t.co/IUMdXUObU8 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 18, 2023

