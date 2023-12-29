The Telangana High Court on Thursday, December 28, said that a married army officer is entitled to accommodation but the spouse cannot claim the right to retain an allotted premise. The high court said that rule 4 of the Quartermaster Rules only entitles a married army officer to an accommodation. The high court further stated that the rule does not confer any statutory right on the officer's spouse to retain the allotted accommodation. The division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti observed while passing an order in a writ appeal filed by an army colonel's estranged wife, challenging the eviction notice issued to her by Station Commander, Secunderabad in respect of the accommodation earlier allotted to her husband (respondent No.3), in which she continued to reside. Telangana High Court Awards Compensation to Family of Deceased Doing Apprenticeship With APCPDCL, Says 'Apprentice Can Be Considered As Workman'.

HC on Allotted Accommodation

