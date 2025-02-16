A man in Telangana’s Peddapalli district, identified as Anil Goud, climbed onto a truck outside the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and threatened to electrocute himself over an alleged bribe demand. The incident occurred on February 16 and was captured in a viral video. Goud claimed that despite completing all formalities, officials demanded a INR 8,000 bribe to release his truck. Frustrated, he threw money at the officials and questioned how much more he had to pay, stating, “Should I die instead?” Goud also alleged that two more of his trucks had been seized by Peddapalli police. Medchal Shocker: Man Brutally Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Hyderabad As Onlookers Gasp in Horror; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Threatens to Electrocute Himself Over Alleged Bribery Demand at Telangana RTO Office

Lorry owner protests against #RTO officials for allegedly harassing him of bribe Lorry owner Anil Goud climbs on top of his lorry in front of the #Peddapalli RTO office and protests, threatening to grab the electric wires. Lorry owner Anil Goud alleges that an illegal case has… pic.twitter.com/RzmJn3JYSh — BNN Channel (@Bavazir_network) February 16, 2025

