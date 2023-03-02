A tale from the mythological epic Ramayana came true when a man in Telangana was asked to prove his chastity by walking on the bed of hot embers and removing a red hot spade with his bare hands. Reportedly, Gangadhar, a resident of Mulugu was accused of having an extramarital affair with a married woman. Gangadhar was also made to pay Rs. 11 lakh to the community heads. The agnipariksha took place on February 2. Telangana: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Badminton in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Trial by Fire:

Agnipareeksha! In a modern day version of Ramayana, a husband was made to jump into fire in Mulugu #Telangana to prove his fidelity. Gangadhar was even made to remove a red hot spade from the fire to prove his innocence. Interestingly, it wasn’t his wife who suspected him.Cont: pic.twitter.com/zPSdKN1k82 — Revathi (@revathitweets) March 1, 2023

