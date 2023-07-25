The Telangana Government on Tuesday declared holidays in all schools across the state for two days. The development comes in the wake of incessant heavy rainfall in the state. Chief Minister CM K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday on July 26 and 27 for all educational institutions in the state. He also said that immediate orders are to be issued in this regard. Telangana: Farmer B Mahipal Reddy in Medak Earns About Rs 2 Crore in 15 Days by Selling Tomatoes.

School Holiday in Telangana for Two Days

Hyderabad, Telangana | In view of the incessant heavy rains in the state, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday (July 26th & 27th) for all educational institutions in the state. Immediate orders are to be… pic.twitter.com/QX7WtQN4Kt — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

