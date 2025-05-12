The water supply will remain suspended in a few areas of Thane for the next 12 to 15 hours. The news was confirmed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), which in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that the water supply will remain shut for 12 to 15 hours due to urgent repair work undertaken today, May 12. The emergency repair work was undertaken after a rupture occurred in the 1800 mm diameter water supply line at the Jambhul Water Treatment Centre of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). TMC said that the repair work is currently underway and is expected to take around 12 to 15 hours to complete. During this time, water supply to areas of Diva, Mumbra, and Kalwa will remain suspended. It also said that the water supply will resume as usual once the repair work is finished. Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown in Multiple Areas on May 14-15 Due to Morbe Pipeline Repairs, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

Water Cut in Areas of Thane for 12-15 Hours, Know Names of Affected Areas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)