Noida police on Sunday, August 21 detained a woman for allegedly manhandling security, later she was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. A video went viral on social media in which a woman was behaving with the security guard in Jaypee Wish Town. Taking cognizance of the video, the local police has lodged an FIR against the woman.

See Pics:

The accused woman who misbehaved with the security personnel in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/SE2u1fsXE8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)