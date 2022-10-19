The ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp 2022 was organised in Udaipur, Rajasthan, from 11-19 October by the Ministry of External Affairs and the ASEAN, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations. The camp was earlier inaugurated in New Delhi on 10October 2022. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/UxnwTNHud5— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)