Mumbai’s Habitat Comedy Club has shut down indefinitely after being vandalised by Shiv Sena workers over comedian Kunal Kamra’s act, "Naya Bharat." The Sena workers accused Kamra of insulting Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, leading to protests and destruction at the venue. Announcing the closure on Instagram, the club said, "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any Artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are a proxy for the performer." The post further read, "We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy." "We urge constructive conversations, not destruction, to address disagreements. We do not support hate or harm of any kind. Violence and destruction undermine the very spirit of art and dialogue," it added. Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Mumbai Police Register Case on Vandalism at UniContinental Hotel in Mumbai, To Question Shiv Sena Leaders.

Habitat Comedy Club Closes Doors Following Attack Over Kunal Kamra’s Act

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Habitat (@indiehabitat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)