The Indian bond yields fell sharply during early trade on Tuesday on hope that the Indian notes will get included in the global bond index.



However, further gains has been capped by higher #inflation data, uptick in US Treasury yields, and Brent #crudeoil prices. pic.twitter.com/O8slApI0w1— IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)