A 33-year-old Nigerian man, identified as James, was arrested after he was found wandering in a semi-undressed state in Bengaluru, police said on Monday. Reportedly, the locals informed the cops after they reportedly got irked by the man's behaviour. Further investigation into the matter is on.

Check Tweet:

The #KarnatakaPolice have arrested a Nigerian national, who was wandering in a semi-undressed state, police said. The arrested person has been identified as James (33), a resident of Hennur Cross in Bengaluru. Sampigehalli police arrested him and taken up further investigation. pic.twitter.com/vgjdZgEU18 — IANS (@ians_india) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)