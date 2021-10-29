Indian defence research and development organisation (DRDO) and an IAF team successfully flight-tested an indigenously developed long range bomb from an aerial platform.

The Long Range Bomb, after release from IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits. All the mission objectives have been successfully met: DRDO — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

