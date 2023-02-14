Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday finally reacted to the Congress allegation that Adani Group was being favoured by the Central government. Speaking to news agency ANI, Amit Shah said the BJP government is not hiding anything. "There is nothing to hide or be afraid of," the Union Home Minister said. Adani Group Hires US Law Firm Wachtell in Fight Against Hindenburg Research, Says Report.

Amit Shah Reacts to Congress Allegation on BJP Government Regarding Adani Group:

There is nothing to hide or be afraid of: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Congress’s allegations that Adani being ‘favoured’ by BJP#AmitShahtoANI pic.twitter.com/YsKOD41yY6 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

