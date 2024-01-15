Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has never failed to stun us with his mesmerising sand arts on Puri beach. On the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day 2024, he made a beautiful sand sculpture featuring the renowned Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar on Odisha's Puri beach. The sand art celebrated the Thiruvalluvar Day 2024 which is also a part of Pongal celebrations. Sharing the image on X, formerly twitter Pattnaik wrote "A Tribute to #Thiruvalluvar. My SandArt at Puri Beach in Odisha". Christmas 2023: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Santa Claus With Onions and Sand With Message-‘Gift a Plant, Green the Earth’ (Watch Video).

Thiruvalluvar Day 2024:

A Tribute to #Thiruvalluvar . My SandArt at Puri Beach in Odisha. #ThiruvalluvarDay pic.twitter.com/jokjRyXx3W — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 15, 2024

