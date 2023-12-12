In a serious lapse on December 12, Ambala jail authorities mistakenly released the wrong prisoner instead of the intended individual granted bail. Haryana Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala acknowledged the error, attributing it to a mistake and promptly ordered an investigation. Chautala stated, "Another person was released instead of the person who was actually to be released." Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij deemed the incident a "very serious matter" and urged an immediate investigation to prevent potential harm in the future. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's Residence in Ambala Flooded Following Incessant Rainfall in State (Watch Video).

Ambala Jail Authorities Mistakenly Release Wrong Prisoner

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says, "... I have talked with the DGP and said that this is a very serious matter and investigation should be done in this matter immediately as it could be harmful in the future..." pic.twitter.com/r5tbIsUphB — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

