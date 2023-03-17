Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoning leaders of various political parties. While speaking in Kolkata, Yadav said that BJP sends ED and CBI to the houses of leaders whom they are afraid of. "Those who avail the 'BJP vaccine' are not bothered by CBI, ED, or IT," he said. Akhilesh Yadav Refuses Tea At Police Headquarters, Asks ‘What If It’s Poisoned’? (Watch Video).

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over ED, CBI Summons

Those who avail the `BJP vaccine' are not bothered by CBI, ED or IT: Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2023

